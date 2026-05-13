‘Zero Tolerance’: Kissimmee skating rink warns against unsanctioned teen takeover 

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A family business in Kissimmee is warning teens not to show up for a planned takeover event this weekend. The owners of Skate Reflections off 1-92 in Kissimmee say they learned about it after someone sent them a flyer circulating on social media.

They are now sending a message that there will be “zero tolerance” for the takeover. “We will not let a takeover happen,” said Christopher Lockett, who co-owns Skate Reflections with his wife, Kari.

Since 2022, the couple says they’ve worked hard to renovate the skate rink that opened in Kissimmee back in 1979. They’re now working to stop the takeover before it happens.

“I just think of the recent Icon Park takeover and it’s just a little overwhelming to be honest,” said Kari.

Kari told Channel 9 she happened to be at Icon Park last month, when more than a thousand teenagers gathered for a takeover .

It led to multiple fights, 9 arrests, and two deputies hurt, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

This weekend, Orange County’s District Six commissioner Mike Scott addressed the issue after a “teen takeover” disrupted a community field day in Pine Hills.

And in March, a takeover prompted the City of Daytona Beach to declare a State of Emergency and impose a 7-day overnight curfew targeting teens and children for the rest of Spring Break.

After that takeover, Daytona Beach business owners told Channel 9 they experienced a major loss in revenue.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood and several small businesses filed lawsuits against the event promoters for damages.

“We don’t want that negative light for our rink,” said Kari Lockett.

According to the Locketts, security is always present at their rink, surveillance cameras are active, and there’s a no-bag policy in place for those under 18. Those measures are all meant to ensure a safe environment for customers.

Ahead of the unsanctioned event they’re preparing to hire off duty police officers to keep their customers safe.

In Kissimmee, that cost at least $68.20 per hour, with a four-hour minimum per request.

“For a small business, that’s our whole week and one night gone just because we have to have extra security,” said Lockett, “We don’t want that type of environment here. That’s it. Just don’t come.”

Kari told Channel 9 a takeover could be detrimental to business. Besides physical damage and security costs, she is concerned about the reputation of the businesses.

“It’s already hard enough right now in this economy. We want to build the community and we want it to be a safe environment for everyone,” said Kari Lockett.

On Tuesday, the Kissimmee Police Department told Channel 9 they were aware of the takeover and said in a statement, “Public safety remains our top priority, and the Kissimmee Police Department will continue to monitor any concerns and work to help keep our community safe.”

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