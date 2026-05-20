Workplace death under investigation at SpaceX complex

A worker died in an accident at SpaceX’s Starbase facility just days before a scheduled Starship flight test.

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The deceased, a contractor, fell while working on the facility, which is SpaceX’s main testing ground for the Starship megarocket.

The incident occurred early in the morning, and emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Starbase City Administrator Polanco extended condolences to the victim’s family and stated that SpaceX’s operations and workplace matters are not within the city’s purview.

The worker’s death comes as SpaceX prepares for its 12th Starship flight test, which is expected to be the largest in history.

SpaceX has faced scrutiny over workplace safety at its facilities, with previous incidents leading to lawsuits and OSHA violations.

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