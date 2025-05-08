Woman armed with knife shot to death by deputies, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy-involved shooting late Wednesday night resulted in the death of a woman.

It happened around 11 p.m. along Titelist Court.

That’s not far from John Young Parkway and Oak Ridge Road.

Deputies said they received a 911 call claiming that someone was being battered and strangled in an apartment.

When deputies arrived, they heard screaming and forced their way into the apartment, investigators said.

Orange County officer-involved shooting Officials say deputies shot the armed woman Wednesday night along Titelist Court in Orange County. (WFTV staff)

OCSO said a woman with a knife appeared and attacked the deputies inside the apartment, leaving them with no choice but to open fire.

Investigators said she was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The sheriff’s office has not released her name, but said she was in her late 20s.

The deputies involved in the shooting were not hurt, officials said; they have been on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the case.

Undersheriff Mark Canty provides an update on a deputy-involved shooting.



Undersheriff Mark Canty provides an update on a deputy-involved shooting.

On May 7, 2025, at about 11 p.m., we received a 911 call from someone claiming to have been battered and strangled in an apartment in the 3900 block of Titelist Court.

