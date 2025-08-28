Local

WATCH: SpaceX lights up horizon with overnight rocket launch from KSC

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the second time in less than 24 hours, SpaceX launched a rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

At 4:12 a.m. Thursday, the company sent a Falcon 9 into the sky carrying 28 new Starlink satellites.

Their deployment into low-Earth orbit will help broaden Starlink’s broadband network.

Liftoff happened from Kennedy Space Center.

You can see the full launch below.

SpaceX also launched a Falcon 9 to release 28 satellites Wednesday at 7:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

