WATCH: SpaceX lights up horizon with overnight rocket launch from KSC

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the second time in less than 24 hours, SpaceX launched a rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

At 4:12 a.m. Thursday, the company sent a Falcon 9 into the sky carrying 28 new Starlink satellites.

Their deployment into low-Earth orbit will help broaden Starlink’s broadband network.

Liftoff happened from Kennedy Space Center.

You can see the full launch below.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/BAr801YSyW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 28, 2025

SpaceX also launched a Falcon 9 to release 28 satellites Wednesday at 7:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group