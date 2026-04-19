Warm Sunday with clouds building, cold front arrives Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will stay warm with high temperatures around 90 degrees. The big change will be the clouds building throughout the entire day.

These conditions will be short-lived since a cold front is approaching the area and will arrive on Monday.

The cold front arriving Monday will not be a big rainmaker. Some spots could see around a quarter of an inch of rain at most.

The area most likely to see that rain will be the southern half of Brevard County.

A few small thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Winds will also increase around central Florida thanks to this cold front. We could see gusts up to 20 mph today.

Monday will feature gusts up to 30 mph.

The bigger impact throughout all of central Florida will be the change in our temperatures.

Afternoon highs will fall back to the low to mid 80s to start off this upcoming work week.

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