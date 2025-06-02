Warm and mostly dry Monday with a better chance for storms later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday will be another comfortable day in Central Florida, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and mostly dry conditions across many communities.

Areas south of Orlando, particularly Osceola and Brevard counties, face the best chance for rain on Monday.

Some areas could see strong storms Monday evening, potentially bringing heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Over the next few afternoons, rain and storm chances will increase region-wide while temperatures remain in the 80s.

Residents are urged to stay weather-aware, especially in southern counties, and prepare for wetter conditions later in the week.

