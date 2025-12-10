Walt Disney World files several lawsuits against Orange County

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has filed 15 lawsuits against Orange County over property tax assessments for its theme parks and resorts, claiming excessive taxation.

The entertainment giant alleges that the Orange County Property Appraiser, Amy Mercado, failed to comply with Florida law and accepted appraisal practices, leading to assessments that exceed the market value of the properties.

Disney states in the lawsuits that the assessments “do not represent the just value” of the properties and “exceed the market value,” which the company argues violates the Florida Constitution.

The legal battle involves property tax bills for Disney’s four theme parks and several of its resorts in Orange County.

Disney’s lawsuits challenge the methodology and compliance of the property appraisals, asserting that they do not adhere to professionally accepted practices.

Lawsuits of this nature are filed nearly every year by Disney over tax disputes.

