WalletHub Names Orlando ‘3rd Best College City in America’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando takes the number three spot in WalletHub’s updated list of the Best College Towns in America.

This comes after the finance website released their 2026 ranking of the nation’s colleges and universities. As a way “to help prospective college students narrow down their school choices” even further, WalletHub analyzed over 400 U.S. cities “based on 31 key indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunities for students.”

Orlando, home to the University of Central Florida and Valencia College, was listed at number three, behind Austin, Texas, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

According to WalletHub, Orlando has “the 14th-cheapest tuition (including room and board) for in-state students, at just $24,668 per year.” In the website’s study concerning school quality, Orlando ranked 54th.

A massive part of Orlando’s high ranking is due to the amount of what WalletHub describes as “enrichment for students outside of class,” including theme parks, shopping centers, sports clubs, et cetera.

Orlando also sports one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, coupled with the 16th-highest job growth rate, making it “a great place to stay and work, even after graduation.”

Several other Florida cities make an appearance in the top 30 best college towns, including Tampa (ranked 4th), Gainesville (ranked 10th), Miami (ranked 14th), and Tallahassee (ranked 15th).

“Picking the right college is crucial,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo, “but it’s also important to make sure that the surrounding college town will be a place where you’ll truly love spending your college years. Towns with a low cost of living, plenty of activities, and large student populations can make your college experience a lot less stressful and a lot more enjoyable.”

