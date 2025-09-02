Local

Orlando Tops WalletHub’s List of Best Places to Retire in 2025

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando takes the number one spot atop WalletHub’s list of Best Places to Retire in 2025.

The finance website analyzed the “retiree-friendliness” of over 180 U.S. cities utilizing 45 key metrics, including cost of living, retired taxpayer-friendliness, and state health infrastructure.

WalletHub cites Orlando’s “reputation as a haven for seniors” as being attributed to its lack of taxes. The City is named as the “ninth-cheapest city for homemaker services and the 20th-cheapest for adult day health care out of the more than 180 cities in our study.”

Source: WalletHub

Miami and Tampa also made the list, at spots #4 and #5 respectively, making it clear that Florida is a great choice for retirees.

“It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses [and] provide high-quality health care and offer plenty of enjoyable activities for retirees.”

