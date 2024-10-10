Volusia County pounded by dangerous winds as Hurricane Milton moves away from Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Heavy winds and rain pounded Volusia County beaches Wednesday morning as Hurricane Milton moved off the east coast of Florida.

Channel 9 reporter Sam Martello is in Daytona Beach, where a curfew is in place to keep residents safe.

The area has historically seen major damage to the coast and buildings as major storms like Milton roll through.

Even as the eye of Hurricane Milton moves off Florida’s east coast, coastal cities like Daytona Beach will continue to see major winds for several hours.

