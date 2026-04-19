Volusia County child abuse investigation leads to two arrests

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, authorities in Volusia County have detained two adults as part of an investigation into alleged abuse involving a 6-year-old girl.

Deputies responded when the child arrived at school with visible bruises on her face. Investigators believe these injuries resulted from physical abuse.

The sheriff’s office reports that the adults involved reportedly attempted to hide the situation by keeping the child at home from school for two days.

During the investigation, the child also told deputies that she often felt hungry and did not receive enough food.

Authorities identified the suspects as 29-year-old Jeffrey Morales, charged with child abuse, and 35-year-old Melissa Husk, charged with child neglect. Investigators state Husk knew about the abuse but did not intervene or report it.

Despite the circumstances, deputies recalled a heartfelt moment during the response. While talking with investigators, the young girl created a drawing for a responding sergeant, who intends to keep it in her patrol car.

Volusia County Little Girl's Drawing

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