Virginia high school track star strikes opponent with a baton

While at a track meet, Alaila Everett, a senior track runner for I.C. Norcom High School, allegedly struck another competitor with her relay baton.

This was at a 4x200 relay event at the Class 3 Virginia High School League Championship (VHSL) at Liberty University.

Everett spoke with WAVY-TV, the NBC affiliate in Portsmouth Virginia. ”I lost my balance and I pumped my arms again and she got hit,” Everett said. “But I know my intentions and I would never hit somebody on purpose.”

Kaelen Tucker is the runner from Brookville High School who was struck. According to her mother, who spoke in an interview with WSER ABC 13, Kaelen has a slight concussion with a headache.

According to WAVY-TV, the Everett family is being sued.

VHSL is reviewing the incident.

