Viral GoFundMe Campaign Looks to Help 88-Year-Old Veteran Retire

DETROIT, Mich. — An 88-year-old Army veteran could finally retire, all thanks to a viral video campaign.

Despite being well past retirement age, Ed Bambas works at a Detroit grocery store, eight hours a day, five days a week “because he has to.”

In a video posted by social media influencer Samuel Weidenhofer, Bambas explains that after he retired from General Motors in 1999, the company went bankrupt in 2012.

“[They] took my pension away from me,” said Bambas.

Weidenhofer then asks if Bambas has a wife, after which he reveals she passed away seven years ago.

“She was sick when I lost my pension,” he says. “The thing that hurt me the most was when my wife was really sick and they took the pension, they also took the health care coverage and all but $10,000 of my life insurance. So, I sold the house. Sold the property I had, and we made it through.”

Bambas, who served in the Army in 1966, has spent the past few years working at a Detroit grocery store to try and get back on his feet.

Weidenhofer asks Bambas what his dream life consists of.

“[To] live a little of somewhat the life I was hoping for,” Bambas says.

The video ends with Weidenhofer offering to share Bambas’s story, in hopes it could lead to his retirement. He gives Bambas a $400 tip, which Bambas tearfully accepts. Weidenhofer then redirects viewers to a GoFundMe page.

“I want to introduce you all to Ed Bambas, a man I met recently in a Detroit supermarket who completely humbled me,” Weidenhofer writes.

Weidenhofer details Bambas’s story, writing that “despite everything, Ed shows up every day with quiet dignity, strength, and perseverance. His story is a stark reminder that too many of our seniors, especially veterans, face incredible challenges just to survive.

“Ed fought for his country, he worked his whole life, and now it’s our turn to fight for him. If you’ve ever been moved by someone’s courage, if you believe our elders and veterans deserve dignity, please consider contributing. Even sharing this story can help us reach more people who want to make a difference.”

The campaign has since raised over $1.5M of its original $1M goal.

In a December 2 update, Weidenhofer shares that “Ed will be added to receive the funds once we surprise him in four or five days.”

“We are working tirelessly to make sure we set up a secure bank account or trust for him so the money is very safe, and he can flourish in the best way possible,” Weidenhofer said.

