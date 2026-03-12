‘This is such a bonding experience’: 2 teens laugh about murder plot during ride to jail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls accused of plotting to kill another student from Lake Brantley High will not be released from jail. A judge denied bond for both after a video from their ride to jail was shown in court.

15-year-old Isabelle Valdez and 14-year-old Lois Lippert laugh and smile as if they were heading to a party, but in reality, they’re on their way to jail.

Valdez says, “I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot, but I couldn’t find anything.”

In the video, you can see them chatting with each other from a camera inside the patrol car.

Valdez says, “Why are you touching me with your butt? This is such a bonding experience!” Lippert replies, “I know! I love it!”

Prosecutors played the video to show the judge, they’re a danger to the community, saying, “Sociopathic attitude that both young ladies exhibited.”

In the patrol car video, Valdez says, “I thought I was going to get sent to the (expletive) psych ward. That’s why I was so excited about everything.”

Investigators say that Valdez recruited Lippert to help her kill the victim because he resembled the Sandy Hook School shooter. It’s someone Valdez is obsessed over. They planned to slit the victim’s throat in the school bathroom and drink his blood.

The prosecutors said, “The concept of murdering another person to resurrect a school shooter is unfathomable.” In the car, Valdez told Lippert, “I don’t feel guilty for my actions.”

During the hearing, Lippert’s parents took the stand, trying to convince the judge they could watch their daughter at home. Ross Lippert told the court, “The computer that I use for work is already locked down. I can’t even access Gmail or Facebook from there.”

Her mother, Ramona, says, “I spoke to a doctor’s office to get her counseling.”

We tried talking to both suspects’ parents and attorneys, but they declined to comment.

Both Valdez and Lippert have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

In the patrol car, Valdez told Lippert, “I feel bad for my mama. That’s the only person I feel bad for. And you. I feel bad for your mama, too.”

The judge denied bond, saying this video showed it would be too risky to release the girls.

