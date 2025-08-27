ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns this week.

This year, the event promises to be more immersive with new entertainment experiences debuting at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

This year’s event will feature 10 new haunted houses inspired by films and video games, including ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and ‘Terrifier.’

Guests can also enjoy four scare zones and two live entertainment shows, along with themed food, beverages, and exclusive merchandise.

Halloween Horror Nights has been a staple at Universal for 34 years, drawing fans of horror from all over to experience its unique blend of thrills and chills.

Running until November 2, the event will transform Universal Orlando into a haven for horror enthusiasts, offering a chance to step into the worlds of their favorite horror stories.

