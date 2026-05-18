UCF upsets No. 9 Florida State, advances to Super Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The UCF softball team beat No. 9 national seed Florida State 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to advance to Super Regionals for the second time in program history.

The Knights have advanced to play No. 8 national seed UCLA in the Los Angeles Super Regional. The winner of this best-of-three series advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Heading to Hollywood!



UCF vs. (8) UCLA Super Regional is set. pic.twitter.com/QfhGEpd5QP — UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) May 18, 2026

Game 1 is set for May 22 at 9:00 on ESPNU. Game 2 is set for May 23 at 9:00 on ESPN. If Game 3 is necessary, that would take place on May 24.

The Knights only other Super Regional appearance happened in 2022.

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