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UCF upsets No. 9 Florida State, advances to Super Regionals

The Knights have advanced to Supers for the second time in program history.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
UCF wins the Tallahassee Regional. UCF wins the Tallahassee Regional. (UCF Athletics)
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The UCF softball team beat No. 9 national seed Florida State 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to advance to Super Regionals for the second time in program history.

The Knights have advanced to play No. 8 national seed UCLA in the Los Angeles Super Regional. The winner of this best-of-three series advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Game 1 is set for May 22 at 9:00 on ESPNU. Game 2 is set for May 23 at 9:00 on ESPN. If Game 3 is necessary, that would take place on May 24.

The Knights only other Super Regional appearance happened in 2022.

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