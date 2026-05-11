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UCF Softball heads to Tallahassee for WCWS Regional

It marks the 6th straight season the Knights have made the tournament

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
A statue of a knight holding a UCF shield on a horse. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — A now familiar announcement for head softball coach Cindy Ball-Malone, as the UCF Knights have once again made the NCAA tournament.

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That announcement came on Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show where the Knights come in as a six-seed in the Women’s College World Series. The team selected now for the sixth consecutive season.

The Knights, 38-16-1 on the season, will head to Tallahassee where the third seeded Seminoles will also host the Stetson Hatters and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. UCF looking to make it out of the regional round of the tournament for the first time since 2022.

First up for the Knights, they’ll matchup with Jacksonville State with first pitch from Tallahassee scheduled for 2:30pm.

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Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



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