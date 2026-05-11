UCF Softball heads to Tallahassee for WCWS Regional

ORLANDO, Fla. — A now familiar announcement for head softball coach Cindy Ball-Malone, as the UCF Knights have once again made the NCAA tournament.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

That announcement came on Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show where the Knights come in as a six-seed in the Women’s College World Series. The team selected now for the sixth consecutive season.

Back to familiar grounds, ready for the challenge 😤 pic.twitter.com/Rb44O5r9lV — UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) May 10, 2026

The Knights, 38-16-1 on the season, will head to Tallahassee where the third seeded Seminoles will also host the Stetson Hatters and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. UCF looking to make it out of the regional round of the tournament for the first time since 2022.

First up for the Knights, they’ll matchup with Jacksonville State with first pitch from Tallahassee scheduled for 2:30pm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group