UCF Football assistant coach Shawn Clark passes away

ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida Football assistant coach has passed away.

Offensive Line Coach Shawn Clark, 50, was hospitalized last week after a medical emergency, school officials said.

The team confirmed on Monday that Clark passed away on Sunday.

“Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff,” said UCF head coach Scott Frost. “The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers.”

UCF said Clark was a veteran coach with more than two decades of experience.

He joined UCF in December 2024 following a successful tenure as head coach at Appalachian State, where he compiled a 40-24 record across five seasons.

“We are heartbroken by Shawn’s passing,” said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “He brought passion, integrity, and a genuine love for people to everything he did. Shawn will be remembered not only for his impact on the game of football, but also for the relationships he built and the example he set as a husband and father. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife and children during this difficult time.”

