Trump to sign executive order on psychedelic drug used abroad to treat PTSD

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to expand U.S. research into ibogaine, a psychedelic compound used to treat various conditions.

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The order aims to encourage federal study of the drug, particularly for veterans, without reclassifying it for medical use in the U.S.

Ibogaine remains a Schedule I substance under federal law, prompting U.S. residents to seek treatment abroad.

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Interest in ibogaine has also grown at the state level, with Texas supporting research into its potential for mental health conditions.

Ibogaine, derived from the Tabernanthe iboga plant, has been used for centuries in spiritual ceremonies and is being explored for its therapeutic benefits.

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