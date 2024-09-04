Tropical waves struggle to develop as peak of hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are seeing some good news as we approach the peak of the 2024 hurricane season.

Though the National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves, the odds of them developing into serious storms is looking less likely.

The first and closest tropical wave is moving through the Caribbean.

As it nears the Yucatan Peninsula it will have a better chance of development.

There’s a 30% chance of a tropical depression forming by the end of the week.

The second tropical wave also has a 30% chance of developing over the next week.

This wave is miles away from Central Florida and moving through the Central Atlantic.

Near that wave is a third system that only has a 10% chance of further development.

With the peak of our hurricane season coming next week, it’s an encouraging sign that the chances of strengthening are reduced on these tropical waves.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

