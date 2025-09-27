Tropical Storm Imelda expected to form this weekend, may approach Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to form this weekend, potentially becoming a hurricane as it approaches the Carolinas by Monday.

The storm, currently designated as Depression 9, could come within 120 miles of the coast, prompting possible tropical storm watches or warnings for Sunday and Monday.

11 PM Tropics Update 9/26/25 (WFTV)

Outer rain bands and increasing waves are expected late Sunday and Monday, which may lead to beach erosion early next week.

Additionally, Hurricane Humberto may intensify to a Category 5 storm off the coast on Saturday, although its exact status remains uncertain.

