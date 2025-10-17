Local

Troopers respond to deadly crash in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash on Friday in Kissimmee.

The crash happened around 6:58 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail and Constitution Street.

Drivers in the area are used to use caution and avoid the intersection if possible due to road blockage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and how many people were hurt.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

