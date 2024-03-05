Troopers release 2 videos of fatal hit-and-run crash near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol on Monday released two videos of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last month near Kissimmee.

Troopers said a driver struck a bicyclist at Poinciana Boulevard and State Road 535 at around 9:35 p.m. Feb. 12.

The 48-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Feb. 23.

Investigators said they have obtained two videos that recorded the moments after the crash.

The first video shows the suspect stopping the car in the outside eastbound lane of Poinciana Boulevard just west of SR 535.

The suspect then exits the car and walks over to the bicyclist.

The second video shows the suspect returning to the car and fleeing. See both videos below.

Troopers said the suspect’s car should have damage on its front right side.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

