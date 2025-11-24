Transportation officials drive home message of safety as holiday travel begins

SANFORD, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation are gearing up for a busy week in Central Florida.

AAA predicts 4.65 million people will travel on Florida roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.

FHP said Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest times on the roads.

Holiday travel safety Ch. 9 caught up with state transportation officials Monday morning at the FDOT District Five Regional Transportation Management Center in Sanford. (WFTV staff)

Troopers are reminding drivers to buckle up, put down their phones, move over when needed, and to never drive impaired.

Channel 9’s Sam Martello caught up with state officials early Monday at FDOT’s District Five Regional Transportation Management Center in Sanford.

