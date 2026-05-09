Traffic deaths, serious injuries continue downward trend in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — For the first time in recent years, fewer than 200 people died in traffic crashes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, according to a new report tracking the area’s efforts to reduce serious traffic crashes.

The MetroPlan Orlando Vision Zero 2026 analysis, which used data from 2024, was full of good news for local governments that have spent tens of millions of dollars on road projects since the initiative launched eight years ago.

The area as a whole has seen a 30% reduction in killed/serious injury crashes (KSI) since 2018. Kissimmee had a 50% reduction, which analysts attributed to people not speeding as much.

Altamonte Springs, which recently did work to SR-436, and Osceola County were also labeled bright spots. Impairment-related crashes were also down 40%, which analysts credited to ongoing driver safety campaigns.

MetroPlan made several references to Orlando’s Raleigh Street, which received a multi-use path, additional crosswalks and signals, and pedestrian safety islands in 2024.

Whereas the stretch of road east of Kirkman Road used to have frequent pedestrian crashes, no crash has resulted in a death or serious injury since the work was completed, the report said.

However, analysts made note of several “hot spots,” including Casselberry, which recently began work on its stretch of SR-436, and Sanford. KSI crashes have risen in both since 2018. Winter Garden was also called out, though it did not appear to have a high number of crashes to use as a baseline.

They also said crashes related to aggressive driving have increased 21% since their studies began.

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