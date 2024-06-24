News

Today: School zone cameras expected to get initial green light from Orlando city leaders

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

School speed zone Speed limit sign in a school zone (Ashlyn Webb/Ashlyn Webb)

ORLANDO, Fla. — City of Orlando leaders on Monday are set to discuss a proposal to add cameras to some school zones.

The ordinance would add the devices to zones at 24 schools.

They would photograph drivers who are caught going 10 miles per hour above the speed limit and fine them $100.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing local government agencies to implement school zone speed detection systems.

The Orlando City Council is set to meet at 2 p.m.

