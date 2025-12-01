TODAY: Florida Gators to introduce new head football coach; Ch. 9 will be there

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There’s been no shortage of college football to consume with your turkey in recent days.

Before the exciting holiday weekend came to an end, there were also some major NCAA coaching announcements for fans to digest.

This included University of Florida’s news that its search for a head coach was over.

The Gators are hiring Jon Sumrall, who currently leads Tulane.

Sumrall will take over for Billy Napier, who Florida fired midseason.

Sumrall will be formally introduced at a press conference Monday afternoon in Gainesville.

Sumrall has had notable success in his four years as a head coach.

After leading Troy to back-to-back conference championships, he most recently led Tulane to two straight conference title games.

Sumrall will finish out the season with the Green Wave, and if Tulane wins against North Texas on Friday, he and his team will punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

By the way, the Gators are expected to give Sumrall a big payday. A six-year deal will reportedly earn him $7.5 million per season.

