Teen arrested at Seminole High School for possessing gun on campus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford Police School Resource Officers arrested a 17-year-old at Seminole High School on May 14, 2026, after a student reported he had a gun on campus. The report prompted a lockdown of the school’s 9th-grade center and main campus.

School administration was notified by a student that another student possessed a gun on campus. During the campus search, officers located the suspect hiding in a closet. A gun was found in the vicinity of where he was discovered. No students were harmed during the incident.

The 17-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm under the age of 18, disruption of school function, and possession of a firearm on a school campus.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to Seminole County’s Juvenile Assessment Center.

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