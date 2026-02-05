Tampa Bay Rays unveil new stadium renderings after news on future home

TAMPA, Fla — After a press conference on Tuesday where the commissioner of baseball Rob Manfred and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave their support of a new Tampa stadium, the Rays released a series of new renderings and a website on Thursday.

The Rays had recently announced plans they were pursuing a new Tampa based stadium when their lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg ends at the end of the 2028 season. The plot of land, currently occupied by Hillsborough College right across the street from Raymond James Stadium, would house the new stadium and entertainment district.

A first look at the Forever Home of the Tampa Bay Rays 👀



Being termed as “The Forever Home of the Tampa Bay Rays” on the newly minted website, the 31,000-seat stadium would have the lowest capacity of any MLB stadium including the Rays current home in St. Pete.

The talk of a new stadium in Tampa has been the focus of the new ownership group that purchased the team back in November after a failed project in St. Petersburg threatened the long-term viability of a team in the area.

The Rays were forced to play their 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, ironically across the street from the proposed new stadium, after Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field. The stadiums roof has since been repaired and is expected to be ready for the 2026 season.

