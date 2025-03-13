Local

Tampa Bay Rays announce withdrawal from stadium deal

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
View Of St. Petersburg, Florida After Hurricane Milton ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 15: Aerial view of Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida after hurricane Milton on October 15, 2024. Credit: mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX (mpi34/mpi34/MediaPunch/IPx)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday that a deal to build a new stadium is dead.

In a post on X, the team’s principal owner Stuart Sternberg says the team is unable to move forward with the development of the $1.3 billion baseball stadium that was meant to replace Tropicana Field, which sustained major damage from Hurricane Milton in October.

“Our commitment to the vitality and success of the Rays organization is unwavering,” Sternberg said. “We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interests of our region, Major League Baseball, and our organization.”

Sternberg also says that the City of St. Petersburg is advancing plans for the restoration of Tropicana Field in time for the 2026 season.

