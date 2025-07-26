Swimmer attacked by 11-foot alligator in Saint Lucie River

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was attacked by an 11-foot alligator while swimming in the Saint Lucie River in Martin County, Florida, on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said the woman, who was swimming with her boyfriend and their dog, was bitten on the hand and wrist by the alligator, which momentarily pulled her underwater. Her boyfriend managed to get her back into their boat, but she suffered broken bones in her hand and wrist.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported that their road and marine units assisted Martin County Fire Rescue in responding to the incident.

The attack occurred near SW Linden Street on the South Fork River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has been involved and is awaiting their trapper to locate the alligator.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group