Suspected robbers, shooters denied bail; held in Seminole County jail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspected robbers accused of shooting workers at a construction site will remain behind bars.

A Seminole County judge denied bond for James Robinson and Frederick Calloway on Wednesday afternoon. The men will remain in custody until Orange County deputies pick them up.

Authorities say Robinson and Calloway tried to steal tools from a home on Overlook Road in Winter Park that was undergoing construction. When the workers confronted the men, authorities say they opened fire, wounding two of them.“I was in my living room with my mom,” said Vivy Day, who lives next door. “My dad was out in his garage in the back, and we heard three gunshot sounds. But I thought it was like a nail gun thing. And then we started hearing screaming and running.”

Day remained inside while watching the events unfold.

“We locked all the doors, and we looked outside,” she said. “We saw there was blood and a guy bleeding out and they called the ambulance.”

Investigators say the men fled the scene and led police on a nearly 10-mile chase into a Lake Mary strip mall in Seminole County where they were arrested. Orange County deputies are expected to pick up the men later in the week.

The victims underwent surgery for their gunshot wounds and are recovering in a local hospital.

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