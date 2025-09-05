Local

Suspect found after deadly shooting at Osceola County hotel

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Shahzaib Ahmed Khan (Source: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they found a wanted suspect in connection of a homicide in Kissimmee.

Officials say Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, 33, was arrested in the area of Tangelo Park in Orange County around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Dupties say Khan was wanted in the killing of David Donahue-Alayon, 37, of Orlando.

Donahue-Alayon was found dead at the Irlo Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Sept. 3. Detectives say he was shot in the chest.

Khan’s arrest warrant charges him with murder with a firearm.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!