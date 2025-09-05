Suspect found after deadly shooting at Osceola County hotel

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they found a wanted suspect in connection of a homicide in Kissimmee.

Officials say Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, 33, was arrested in the area of Tangelo Park in Orange County around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Dupties say Khan was wanted in the killing of David Donahue-Alayon, 37, of Orlando.

Donahue-Alayon was found dead at the Irlo Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Sept. 3. Detectives say he was shot in the chest.

Khan’s arrest warrant charges him with murder with a firearm.

