Surveillance video captures teen shooting into Oviedo home, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after Oviedo police said he fired into a crowded Seminole County home on Wednesday.

The Oviedo Police Department said surveillance video shows the teen using a handgun to fire multiple rounds.

Dayveon Deshawn Perry was arrested about an hour after the shooting, which occurred on Doctors Court in Oviedo around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the shooting followed a confrontation earlier that day when Perry allegedly arrived at the home to start a fight with the residents.

The family called police to have Perry trespassed from the property, but investigators say he returned an hour later armed with a handgun.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the moment Perry fired at the home.

One of the intended targets told police he was returning from a store to the house he shared with his girlfriend when the gunfire began. Police said that the man managed to dodge the bullets as he ran inside the home for safety.

Inside the residence at the time of the shooting were two 17-year-olds, a 14-year-old, and a 12-year-old.

Latonya Smiley, with the Victim Service Center, said her organization works with individuals who have survived similar violent crimes and told Channel 9 that minors are likely to internalize that distress.

“I know that those children in the home, they are going through a lot right now because bullets is a real thing. It’s not TV,” Smiley said.

Perry was arrested at his home approximately one hour after the shooting.

According to a police report, he initially told investigators he had no knowledge of a gun but later admitted to throwing the weapon into the woods behind his apartment.

Perry appeared in court on Thursday for violating his probation. He was already serving an 18-month sentence for burglary.

Oviedo police noted that Perry has a criminal history as both a juvenile and an adult, which includes misdemeanor arrests for battery, loitering and property damage.

