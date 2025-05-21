Supporters of Brevard Public School teacher not backing down

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Controversy continues within Brevard Public Schools as parents, students, both current and former, as well as current teachers take their fight for the third time to the school board. It’s over a teacher who won’t be teaching in the district next year.

We told you Melissa Calhoun violated state law when she called a student by a preferred name rather than their legal name—without parents’ permission.

Calhoun was at Tuesday night’s meeting as students gathered for another rally ahead of the school board meeting.

“I hate that I’m here speaking again, but when you keep being dumb I have to speak out,” said one former student to the board.

One by one current and former Satellite High School students wearing stickers addressed to the school board fighting for AP teacher Ms. Melissa Calhoun.

“I’d just like to say how gross and unfortunate that you think it’s acceptable to make an example out of a human being, let alone a teacher and a student,” one former student said to the board.

Back in March WFTV reported the superintendent decided not to renew Calhoun’s contract citing she violated state law. She called a student by their preferred name without parental permission. In an emotional plea to the board, a Satellite High teacher says, who’s retiring this year, says teachers don’t feel supported by the board. Something she says is scary for the future of public education in Brevard Public Schools.

“I hope the future of education is safe with you and promote a county where people want to work and feel supported because we’re losing somebody who’s really dear to my heart. And students who support her as well. Melissa Calhoun, we love you,” said teacher Rhonda Samuels.

The board never brought up the Calhoun and didn’t react as people lined up to share their thoughts. While the district stands by its decision—parents say it’s time for change.

“The best course of action we have is to vote them out,” said parent Catherine Martinez.

Board members did not bring up Calhoun and only listened as more than two dozen people approached the board pleading for the district to reconsider its stance.

WFTV has reached out to the district for an updated comment on the matter.

