Local

Sunny and hot weather pattern takes hold in Central Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
Sunny and hot weather pattern takes hold in Central Florida Some possibly record-setting heat is headed to Central Florida. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some possibly record-setting heat is headed to Central Florida.

Our area will be mostly sunny and hot for the foreseeable future.

We will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday, and things will continue to heat up.

Dry and increasingly warm conditions will move into Central Florida as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Heat advisories could be in place across portions of the area this weekend and early next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!