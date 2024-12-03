Local

Sunny and cool Tuesday as cold snap continues in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Sunny and cool Tuesday as cold snap continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold snap continues in Central Florida.

Our area will have another cold start Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s.

We will have sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s Tuesday afternoon.

Parts of northwestern Central Florida will see patchy frost and lows in the 30s Tuesday night.

Our area will see milder temperatures later this week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:


