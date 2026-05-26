STUDY: Two beverages can lower your cancer risk

Regularly drinking unsweetened coffee and tea may offer a protective effect against cancer, according to a large new study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

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Researchers analyzed data from 189,000 participants and found that those who consumed more than 2 cups of unsweetened coffee daily had a 5% lower risk of getting cancer and an 11% lower risk of dying from it.

Unsweetened tea drinkers had a 6% lower chance of getting cancer and a 16% lower chance of dying from it.

These beverages are rich in beneficial phytonutrients that can help lower inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, factors that influence cancer development.

Adding sugar to these drinks may negate their potential health benefits, as excess sugar consumption can trigger inflammation.

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