STUDY: Gen Z workers prefer growth, work-life balance over appreciations

A new survey of Gen Z professionals in India reveals that many are unwilling to stay in a single job for more than two to three years, prioritizing growth, work-life balance, and mental well-being over stability.

The report — “Voices @ Work: The Gen Z Work Code” — draws insights from over 23,000 Gen Z professionals across 80-plus industries and signals a generational reset in how success and satisfaction are defined at work.

It showed that job-hopping is driven by unmet expectations around learning and lifestyle, rather than salary gains.

Nearly 57% equated career growth with acquiring new skills, while only 21% prioritised pay hikes and 12% cited promotions.

Work-life balance is considered a crucial factor in career decisions, with 34% saying it was their biggest strain.

31% cited limited growth opportunities as a stress, 11% cited diversity and inclusion, 16% said environmental focus and 8% said social impact.

Employers are urged to adapt to Gen Z’s priorities, as loyalty is tied to continuous learning and transparent workplaces.

