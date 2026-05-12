Stormy Tuesday ahead for Central Florida as cold front ends early-season heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is waking up on Tuesday to another hot and soupy start, with morning temperatures running so warm that some areas could once again challenge record-high minimum temperatures for the date.

However, changes are on the way.

A cold front dipping southward into our area this afternoon will increase rain and thunderstorm chances across Central Florida.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (WFTV)

Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours as the boundary moves through.

While not everyone will see rain, a few storms could become strong to marginally severe.

The primary threats will include damaging wind gusts, small hail, and torrential downpours capable of producing brief localized flooding and reduced visibility on area roadways.

The approaching front will also bring a noticeable drop in temperatures compared to the recent stretch of summerlike heat.

Afternoon highs today are expected to top out mainly in the 80s, with some communities holding in the upper 70s thanks to increasing clouds and scattered rainfall.

Despite the slight cooldown, humidity levels will remain elevated, keeping conditions muggy through much of the day.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially if outdoor plans are scheduled.

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