Stolen guns found in Titusville lead to the arrest of two men

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Detectives with the Titusville Police Department, in partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Office, conducted an investigation on May 8, 2026, at a residence located at 844 Gibson Street in Titusville.

The investigation led to the arrests of 24-year-olds Jermain Antonio Wright III and Laquavis Montrell Brown.

During the investigation, Wright was found in possession of two loaded handguns concealed on his person. Both firearms were confirmed stolen. Wright was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Prior to Brown’s arrest, law enforcement personnel observed him exiting an RV, located in the backyard of the residence, and immediately approached probation officers. While conducting their investigation, officers observed a live round of ammunition near the entrance of the RV.

Based on these observations, detectives with the TPD obtained a search warrant for the RV. Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered two firearms.

Both Wright and Brown remain incarcerated at the Brevard County Detention Center. Wright is being held on a $15,000 bond, while Brown is being held without bond.

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