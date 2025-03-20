State Senate passes bill in favor of Trump presidential library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —



The Florida State Senate voted Wednesday to pass SB 118, a bill seeking to assist President Donald Trump in bringing a presidential library to Florida.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The bill, sponsored by Sanford Republican Jason Brodeur, gives to the state “all regulatory authority over the establishment, maintenance, activities, and operations of presidential libraries,” and “prohibit[s] counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions from enacting or enforcing any ordinance, resolution, rule, or other measure regarding the presidential libraries.”

The bill also maintains that presidential libraries are “unique national institutions” that are “designated to house, preserve, and make accessible the records of former presidents.” A version of a Trump library already exists in online form.

READ: Florida Senate approves bill to facilitate Trump presidential library

According to the Associated Press, the Trump administration is eyeing several potential locations across the state, including Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton (a site just south of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort), and Florida International University in Miami-Dade County.

“As the home state to the 45th and 47th president of the United States, there is a high likelihood that President Trump will select Florida to be the site of his presidential library,” said Brodeur. “In anticipation of Florida’s first presidential library, we should roll out the welcome mat and offer the president maximum flexibility to construct this historic landmark in Florida.”

READ: ‘Welcome Mat’ Rolling Out for Trump Library

The Senate voted 36-3 in favor of the bill, with the dissenting votes being cast by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton; Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton; and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando. The bill’s House counterpart (HB 69), which is sponsored by Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, is set to go to the House floor, having already been released to the House Calendar.

“Florida is proud to be the home state of President Donald Trump, and we would be honored to welcome our state’s first presidential library in celebration of President Trump’s historic tenure,” said Senate President Ben Albritton following the vote. “The Florida Senate stands with President Trump and is committed to protecting his legacy as the first Floridian in the White House.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group