State says Daytona Beach held onto millions in permit, licensing fees

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — State auditors say the city of Daytona Beach has been holding onto millions of dollars in permit and licensing fees for the last five years.

These auditors say the money was supposed to be used for projects or be returned to developers and taxpayers.

Auditors say the city ignored multiple warnings to act.

City officials were forced to answer to the state’s auditing committee in Tallahassee.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry told the state auditing committee that the city is “fully committed” to coming into compliance with state law.

