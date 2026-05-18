Starlink raises prices across satellite internet plans

Starlink is increasing prices for its satellite internet plans in the US.

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The cheapest 100Mbps Residential plan now costs $55 per month.

The 200Mbps residential plan has risen to $85 per month, and the Residential Max plan is now $130 per month.

Standby Mode, which allows pausing the main service, now costs $10 per month.

Starlink’s Roam plans have also seen price hikes, with the 100GB plan at $55 per month and the Unlimited plan at $175 per month.

SpaceX, the owner of Starlink, argues that satellite internet has “solved” the problem of high-speed broadband access and has requested the Federal Communications Commission to end $4.5 billion in rural internet subsidies.

Starlink attributes the price increases to the expansion of network capacity, coverage, and reliability to provide faster and more consistent connectivity for customers.

Despite concerns about limiting competition, Starlink owner SpaceX argues that satellite internet has addressed the issue of high-speed broadband access.

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