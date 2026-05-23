Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge introduces unique mission with The Mandalorian and Grogu

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A brand-new mission is blasting into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

On Friday, guests aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will team up with Din Djarin, better known as The Mandalorian, and Grogu on a new interactive adventure across the galaxy.

Disney says riders will work alongside Hondo Ohnaka to track down elusive ex-Imperial officers while piloting the Millennium Falcon through new destinations including Bespin, Coruscant and the wreckage of the second Death Star near Endor.

For the first time ever, engineers aboard the attraction will also help choose the mission’s destination, making each ride experience different.

The attraction continues to place guests into one of three roles, pilot, gunner or engineer, with each position impacting the mission’s outcome.

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