Springtime heat wave takes hold in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Spring-time heat wave takes hold in Central Florida Central Florida continues to heat up with possible record-breaking high temperatures on the horizon. (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to heat up with possible record-breaking high temperatures on the horizon.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s on Thursday and the upper 90s on Friday.

Over the weekend, we will see near record level heat and many will see afternoon highs climb in the upper 90s.

Heat Index values could reach the upper 90s and low 100s, even without summertime humidity in place.

Forecast data shows we will not see a break from the heat until late next week.

