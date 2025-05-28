SpaceX set for Wednesday morning rocket launch from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews on Florida’s Space Coast are preparing for a rocket launch Wednesday morning.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 9:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch will be in support of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system.

Wednesday’s launch comes after SpaceX’s 9th test launch Tuesday night of its Starship mega rocket.

SpaceX said this launch will be the 19th flight for the rocket’s first-stage booster, which previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21, and 12 Starlink missions.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the first-stage booster again on its “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned rocket launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

