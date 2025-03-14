SpaceX set for Crew-10 launch before mission to return stranded astronauts

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are now waiting until Friday to try and send the Crew-10 team to the international space station.

This Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to launch at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, but it never left the ground.

The crew was suited up and ready to launch Wednesday, but teams weren’t able to resolve a ground systems hydraulic issue at the pad in time for a twilight launch.

Two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut, and Russian cosmonaut are back in quarantine Thursday with their long duration mission to the space station delayed.

The eventual arrival of Crew-10 will mean the departure of Crew-9, including veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

Wilmore and Williams. launched to the space station on June 5 of last year as part of the first crewed flight test of the Boeing Starliner.

However, after some issues with the spacecraft, Starliner returned without Wilmore and Williams.

