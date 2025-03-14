Local

SpaceX set for Crew-10 launch before mission to return stranded astronauts

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
SpaceX set for Crew-10 launch before mission to return stranded astronauts SpaceX set for Crew-10 launch before mission to return stranded astronauts (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are now waiting until Friday to try and send the Crew-10 team to the international space station.

This Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to launch at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, but it never left the ground.

The crew was suited up and ready to launch Wednesday, but teams weren’t able to resolve a ground systems hydraulic issue at the pad in time for a twilight launch.

Two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut, and Russian cosmonaut are back in quarantine Thursday with their long duration mission to the space station delayed.

The eventual arrival of Crew-10 will mean the departure of Crew-9, including veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

Wilmore and Williams. launched to the space station on June 5 of last year as part of the first crewed flight test of the Boeing Starliner.

However, after some issues with the spacecraft, Starliner returned without Wilmore and Williams.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned Crew-10 launch and provided updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!