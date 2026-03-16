Space coast prepares for Artemis II launch and visitor surge

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With NASA targeting April 1 at 6:24 p.m. for the launch of Artemis II, communities along Florida’s Space Coast are preparing for a surge of visitors hoping to witness history.

The mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the far side of the moon, marking the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program and the first-time astronauts travel that far from Earth since the Apollo era.

Cities like Titusville, home to several prime launch viewing locations along the Indian River, are planning for thousands of spectators expected to gather for the launch.

The Titusville Police Department says a significant security presence will be in place to help manage the crowds.

Officials are also coordinating with the Florida Department of Transportation, which can adjust traffic signals if needed to help keep traffic moving during peak arrival and departure times.

Meanwhile, preparations are continuing at Kennedy Space Center. NASA says the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft could roll out to Launch Pad 39B as early as next week following final work inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

The rollout itself could become a viewing opportunity for visitors. At the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, bus tours offer views near the launch pad, where guests may be able to see the rocket up close once it reaches the pad.

The visitor complex also plans to offer special opportunities in the days leading up to launch for guests to learn more about the Artemis II crew—NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

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