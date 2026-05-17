Sinkhole in Maitland showing no growth, repairs to begin Monday

UPDATE:

MAITLAND, Fla. — In a Facebook post, the city of Maitland has an update on the sinkhole on Wymore Road.

The sinkhole has shown little to no growth, and they will begin to work on the sinkhole on Monday.

There is no timeline for when the job will be finished.

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Crews in Maitland are working to repair a section of road after a large sinkhole opened overnight.

A section of Wymore Road south of Brightwater is closed due to a roadway collapse from the sinkhole.

The roughly 20-foot-wide sinkhole formed underneath both lanes of the roadway.

The Orange County-maintained road is located just east of Interstate 4 and north of Maitland Boulevard.

The City of Maitland is working with Orange County to cordon off the area and establish a detour.

No structures have been impacted by the sinkhole, which does not appear to be growing at this time.

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Drivers should follow all marked detours once they are established.

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